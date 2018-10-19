Apple launches Watch Series 4 in India : Price and Specs

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now officially been launched in India. In keeping with Apple tradition, it’s been priced at a premium. They start at Rs 40,900 and go all the way to Rs 80,900 for the 44mm cellular variant with a Milanese Loop.

Since it won’t sync with Android phones, you might as well pick up one of the new iPhones from the line-up but chances are you already have one if you are interested in the watch.

The prices for the watch start at Rs 40,900 for the 40mm GPS variant and Rs 43,900 for the 44mm GPS variant, while the 40mm GPS+Cellular version will cost you Rs 49,900, the 42mm variant for the GPS + Cellular will set you back Rs 52,900.

The stainless steel variants of the cellular version of the watch will start at Rs 67,900, while one with a Milanese Loop will cost you Rs. 76,900. The 44mm version of the Stainless Steel watch will be Rs 71,900 and one with a Milanese Loop will burn a hole worth Rs 80,900 in your pockets.

The Series 4 is powered by a Apple S4 SoC, which has 64-bit dual-core processor along with a GPU. The watch also has an advanced accelerometer and gyroscope that can now be used to detect falls and has a electronic and optical heart rate sensor that can record ECG, although there is no official word for when the feature will be available in India. The Series 4 has a black ceramic and sapphire crystal backplate and runs on watchOS 5.