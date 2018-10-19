AR Murugadoss – Vijay movie ‘Sarkkar’ official teaser is out : Watch Here

The makers of Sarkar unveiled the much-anticipated teaser on all social media platforms. Within minutes, the teaser went viral and is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Director AR Murugadoss’s upcoming film Sarkar has Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi playing the lead roles. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, will hit the theatres on Diwali 2018.

Sarkar teaser is explosive and has Vijay at his stylish best. Vijay is introduced as a corporate monster by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. He comes to India to register his vote in the ongoing election. Once he realises that his vote has been misused, he is forced to take some drastic decisions.

Series of events push him to become the leader of the masses. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a politician and it looks like she has a solid character.