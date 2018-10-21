Kajal Aggarwal raising the temperature with her pics on a bed of roses: See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Kajal took social media by storm with her stunning avatar.
Dressed in a beautiful white outfit, Kajal looks ethereal as she strikes a pose on a bed of roses. To amp up the look, Kajal kept her makeup minimal and let her hair loose and messy, which is making fans go gaga over her beauty. Looking at the photo, one can say that Kajal is undoubtedly the queen of hearts and one of the most good-looking actors of the South film industry.
Take a look at the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
When you learn to accept your flaws, you learn how to be happy with who you are now until you get to where you want to be. You don’t compare yourself to those ahead of you and feel insecure about yourself and your accomplishments. You don’t look at accepting your flaws as complacency or lack of ambition, you look at it as compassion and self-love; knowing you’ll never be perfect, you’ll never look a certain way and you’ll never entirely love everything about yourself but that won’t stop you from embracing your flaws. Learning to love what you can’t change. Feeling good enough and knowing your worth instead of looking at yourself through the eyes of others. ? @sabsambhav
Post Your Comments