Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Supreme Court announced Verdict on usage of firecrackers during Diwali

The SC had asked the Centre to come up with a list of measures to be adopted for keeping a check on the pollution and what will be the effect of firecrackers

Oct 23, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to order a complete ban on firecrackers across the country, but added that only safe and green crackers which omit less emission will be permitted. The court will, however, regulate the sale of crackers. Only licensed traders can sell crackers now. It has also regulated the timing to celebrate the festival of lights – from 8 pm – 10 pm.

A plea had sought a ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution. A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan had reserved its verdict in this regard on August 28.

Earlier, the SC had said that there was a need to consider all aspects, including the right to health of more than 1.3 billion people in the country as well as the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers. The court underlined that Article 21 (right to life) of Constitution applies to both the groups.

The SC had asked the Centre to come up with a list of measures to be adopted for keeping a check on the pollution and what will be the effect of firecrackers on the public at large.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi_PTI
Apr 10, 2018, 08:09 pm IST

Unnao Rape Case : NHRC issues notice to Yogi Govt

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on fast over farmers issue
Jun 10, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on fast over farmers issue

Oct 18, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

No restrictions on receiving flood-relief donations from UAE charities , Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

moto-g6
Jun 4, 2018, 06:12 pm IST

Motorola launches Moto G6 and G6 Play in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close