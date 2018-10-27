Amala Paul celebrated her 27th birthday

South Indian actor Amala Paul turned 27. Amala Paul, currently she is the one who gets criticised for everything she does.

Amala Paul topped the headlines when the news of her divorce with filmmaker A.L. Vijay flashed across the internet. This 25-year-old actress instantly became the talk of the town. Many reasons were speculated behind this divorce. It was Vijay’s father A.L. Azhagappan who confirmed that this divorce news is not baseless. The couple apparently decided to bring an end to their marriage due to lifestyle issues.

Whatever she gets hatred and criticised for sexy hot appearances after her divorce. Amala did not go low profile after the divorce but is coming out more open on social media with her gorgeous selfies, a good move indeed.

Amala was recently in news for recalling her #MeToo experience. The actor accused director Susi Ganesan of subjecting her to “double meaning talks, misrepresented offers, and unchivalrous bodily contacts” during the filming of Thiruttu Payale 2.

Following filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s accusations against the director, Amala Paul tweeted her support to Leena in a statement and said Susi Ganesan “has a twisted set of morals and utterly low respect for women”. The director allegedly misbehaved with Leena in 2005.

Basking in the success of Raatchasan, her next film Aadai has already made news with its first look. She also has Telugu film Dongodochadu and Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in her kitty.