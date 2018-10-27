KeralaLatest News

“Ayyappan Was Sent to Forest through a Conspiracy in Pandalam Royal Family”: G Sudhakaran Lashes Out at Pandalam Family Again

Oct 27, 2018, 10:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Alappuzha: Ever since the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala came out, Pandalam Royal Family and Major Communist leaders in Kerala have been locked in a war of words. In the latest incident, Minister G Sudhakaran has taken a jibe at the Royal family using the legend of Ayyappan.

“It is not communists who sent Ayyappa to the forest. He had to go to the forest as a part of the conspiracy in the palace which involved the queen of the palace as well. He was sent to the forest with the intention to see him killed. But when he returned with the leopard, everyone started worshipping him. Ayyappan was made a God. Isn’t this the truth,?” asks Sudhakaran.

Pandalam royal family has so far not responded to the statement from Sudhakaran.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 4, 2018, 05:35 pm IST

Scientists prove Cow urine’s ability to cure cancer!

Jun 30, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

What if we told you that there is a new smartphone with 9 cameras

Aug 11, 2017, 11:46 pm IST

AR Rahman to compose music for Bruce Lee biopic

umesh-yadav's-very-high-bal
May 8, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

Umesh Yadav bowls the most comical ball in the IPL history: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close