Leicester City Football Club Owner’s helicopter crashed

However, several reports suggest that the owner and his daughter was on board among five people, and are feared dead following the crash.

Oct 28, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Leicester City Football Club owner’s helicopter met with an accident following technical fault and crashed in a parking lot next to the club’s King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, after the premier league match on Saturday night, 27th October.

According to CNN, the Premier League club has not confirmed whether its owner, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was on board at the time of the crash, though he is known to regularly travel to and from the stadium by helicopter. However, several reports suggest that the owner and his daughter was on board among five people, and are feared dead following the crash. It is yet to be ascertained if that is true.

