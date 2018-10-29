Latest Newscelebrities

Sensational actress Monalisa’s sexy watery photoshoot: See Pics

Oct 29, 2018, 08:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, Monalisa’s sultry expressions and her curvaceous body have taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots.

Talking about diva’s exquisite pictures on Instagram, Monalisa is standing in the middle of a river dressed in a white saree and a white sleeveless blouse with colourful mirror border. She has complemented her look with dark smudgy kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. Monalisa aka Antara looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Everybody Has A Little Bit Of The Sun And Moon In Them….” #mondaymood #waterbaby

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 23, 2018, 01:22 pm IST

Meet the Curvy Hot Female Contestants on Mini Screen: See Pics

May 18, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

These Pictures were Clicked at the Perfect Moment

farmers 'maha' march
Mar 13, 2018, 07:14 am IST

Why farmers’ ‘maha’ march and protests have been called off

Shocking...!! Doctors perform Surgery on woman in Torchlight
Jun 2, 2018, 06:23 pm IST

Surgeon removes a tumor weighing nine kilograms from an Iraqi patient

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close