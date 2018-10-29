Sensational actress Monalisa’s sexy watery photoshoot: See Pics

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, Monalisa’s sultry expressions and her curvaceous body have taken over the internet again with her latest photo shoots.

Talking about diva’s exquisite pictures on Instagram, Monalisa is standing in the middle of a river dressed in a white saree and a white sleeveless blouse with colourful mirror border. She has complemented her look with dark smudgy kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. Monalisa aka Antara looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

