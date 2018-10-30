He asked me to suck his d**k.. actress Renee Dhyani accuses TV actor of sexual harassment

Actress Renee Dhyani, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan has shared her disturbing experience with a co-star during a party in 2016. She revealed how the lead actor got drunk and misbehaved with her in front of his girlfriend and sister-in-law.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, spoke about a traumatic incident which took place at a wrap-up party in Mumbai in 2016.

She refused to divulge the name of the TV actor. Speaking to the publication about her experience she said,” We all got drunk and were dancing. This guy was so high, he started posing and yelling in front of my face and saying ‘suck’. For one second, I was like ‘what the h**l he is doing, pointing at his crotch’.

She added, “The director of the show said ‘Renee don’t react’. I said I will not leave him like this. How dare he say a word like this in front of his girlfriend. Even his sister-in-law was present. Everybody asked me to shut up. I was so hyper, and told him, ‘Ask your girlfriend (to do this)’,”

Furthermore, Renee Dhyani said that the actor is known for his misbehaviour towards women. Because of his abusive and aggressive nature, she said, his then-girlfriend also broke up with him. Renee has since then cut ties with the actor