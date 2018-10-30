Sania Mirza becomes the mother of a baby boy

Sania Mirza tied the knot with the former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010, and after 8 years of marital bliss, Sania and Shoaib stepped into the new phase of their lives with the arrival of their little munchkin. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their ‘Baby Mirza Malik’, a baby boy on October 30, 2018.

The former Pakistan cricket captain broke the news on his Twitter account.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik’,” Malik tweeted

Congratulations @MirzaSania ! Love & blessings to brand new parents & the new born 🙂 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 30, 2018

Many congratulations on becoming parents @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik A very warm welcome to #BabyMirzaMalik waiting for the pic of beautiful addition to #Malik family???? — RITU PHOGAT ???? (@PhogatRitu) October 30, 2018

Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018