Sania Mirza becomes the mother of a baby boy

Oct 30, 2018, 03:49 pm IST
Sania Mirza tied the knot with the former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010, and after 8 years of marital bliss, Sania and Shoaib stepped into the new phase of their lives with the arrival of their little munchkin. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their ‘Baby Mirza Malik’, a baby boy on October 30, 2018.

The former Pakistan cricket captain broke the news on his Twitter account.

“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik’,” Malik tweeted

