Sania Mirza becomes the mother of a baby boy

Sania Mirza tied the knot with the former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010, and after 8 years of marital bliss, Sania and Shoaib stepped into the new phase of their lives with the arrival of their little munchkin. Sania and Shoaib welcomed their ‘Baby Mirza Malik’, a baby boy on October 30, 2018.
The former Pakistan cricket captain broke the news on his Twitter account.
“Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik’,” Malik tweeted
Congratulations @MirzaSania ! Love & blessings to brand new parents & the new born 🙂
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 30, 2018
Many congratulations on becoming parents @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik A very warm welcome to #BabyMirzaMalik waiting for the pic of beautiful addition to #Malik family????
— RITU PHOGAT ???? (@PhogatRitu) October 30, 2018
Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania . May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen https://t.co/pUyLJGhOIr
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 30, 2018
Many many congratulations @realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania on arrival of baby boy. Lots of dua’s and love ….
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 30, 2018
