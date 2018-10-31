M.M Mani Trolls Sardar Patel’s Statue. Do You Agree With Him?

The whole country is proud of the Statue of Unity – the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres -built in honour of freedom fighter and India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This was unveiled by P.M Modi a few hours ago but apparently, Kerala’s Electricity minister M.M Mani is not quite happy with the achievement. In his Facebook post, he has compared Statue of unity with the 2BHK apartments Kerala Govt built for the fishermen who lost their shelter in Floods.

Mani has posted a picture of both Statue of Unity and the apartments. The apartment picture is captioned “At the expense of 20 Crore, Kerala Govt built 2BHK flat which will be handed over to 192 families”. Saradr Patel’s statue is captioned as “In Gujarat where still famine exists, Govt will unveil the statue of Sardar Patel built at an expense of Rs 3000 Crore”.

So far no BJP leader has responded to the post while the post itself has gone viral.