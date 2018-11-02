Nude Bathtub Controversy: Sara Khan reveals what exactly happened

Television actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan, who shot to fame with her character of an Adarsh bahu – Sadhana in popular daily soap Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai.

Television actress Sara Khan’s sister Ayra Khan has suddenly become the talk of the town. She accidentally posted Sara Khan’s topless video, chilling in a bathtub in her Instagram story. However, she immediately deleted the video, but that little time was enough for the video to go viral on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE on the matter, Sara shared that she’s currently on a family trip. She was enjoying her time with her sister when the incident happened. “Being in a bathtub with your own sister is definitely not wrong,” she told the portal.

Sara also informed that the video as uploaded by her sister Ayra by mistake. “Yes, it was uploaded by my sister but that was a mistake. We all are human beings and I am sure we all have done some mistakes in our lives. The moment we realised it wasn’t the right decision, we deleted it,” she was quoted as saying.

When asked if she’s afraid of the consequences, Sara shared that she isn’t as the incident hasn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. She also said that her family, friends and fans know her and she believes that they won’t judge her for this since it was a mistake.

When quizzed that some believe that it was done for publicity, Sara said, “Why would I indulge in a publicity stunt like this? I am a girl and I am accountable to my parents. And most importantly. I don’t die for making headlines with such cheap stuff. I have a lot to talk about my work instead to come in the headlines.”