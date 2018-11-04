It is no secret that Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has one of the hottest bodies in the glamour industry. And in her latest magazine shoot, the mother of two left the world shocked in a shimmery green cape.

The 49-year-old is grabbing headlines as her latest cover photo is super sultry and she is seen wearing nothing but a cape that leaves a lot for imagination.

Lopez stuns in a shimmery green cape that leaves one side of her naked body exposed. The picture was shared on Wednesday and since then Lopez has been breaking the internet.

The picture was part of a photo shoot for ‘InStyle’ magazine. Most of the people are stunned by her confidence while others are cracking memes at her expense. The actor-singer, who will feature on the cover in the December issue, also shared several other pictures from the shoot.

According to the magazine, the shoot was meant to celebrate Lopez for being a front-runner in embracing curvy bodies.