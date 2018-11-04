School teacher booked for sexually harassing girl students

A teacher of a reputed private school in Odisha capital was booked for allegedly sexually harassing some girl students, police said today.

The accused teacher has been dismissed by the school authorities, sources said.

The matter came to light after the school authorities lodged a police complaint against the teacher demanding stringent action against him.

On the basis of complaint, the Chandrasekharpur Police has registered a case against the teacher.

As per the complaint, Abdul Aziz, a Mathematics teacher of Narayan School here used to misbehave and sexually harassed girl students of Class VI and VII for the last few months. The entire incident was captured by CCTV installed inside school premises.

The school authorities knocked the door of police after a gril, originally from Kharagpur and staying in the hostel, narrated her ordeal before the school authorities.

Subsequently, some other girls of the school came out with the same allegation.

“What the school teacher did with my daughter is unspeakable. I can’t describe in public,” the mother of victim told reporters here.

After examining the CCTV footage, the school authorities have immediately dismissed the teacher form service.

“On the basis of CCTV footage, we have lodged a complaint and urge the police to initiate a proper probe and stringent action against him,” said School Principal Rabi Kumar.

The girl students said the teachers harassed them in classrooms, libraries and while checking their home works, a parent said.

Meanwhile, the police said investigation into the incident is underway. “We have registered a case against the teacher under section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act,” said Chandrasekhar police Inspector-In-Charge Deepak Kumar Mishra.