Deepika Padukone’s bridal mangalsutra costs Rs 20 lakh.

There are only a few days left for the marriage of Bollywood hot lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Reports say that Deepika Padukone purchased a solitaire mangalsutra which is worth Rs. 20 lakhs. Moreover, she has also purchased a chain for Ranveer Singh and has also shopped for some more jewelry hers and the total cost of all her jewellery is approximately Rs. 1 crore.

It is reported that she visited the jewelry shop in Andheri, Mumbai, where the actress usually shops for her jewellery items.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding date on October 21. Both of them shared their wedding invitation cards thereby putting end to all the speculations.

Both will tie the knot on Novemebr 12.