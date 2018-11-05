CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesFashionBeautyEntertainmentLife Style

Deepika Padukone’s bridal mangalsutra costs Rs 20 lakh.

Nov 5, 2018, 09:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

There are only a few days left for the marriage of Bollywood hot lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Reports say that Deepika Padukone purchased a solitaire mangalsutra which is worth Rs. 20 lakhs. Moreover, she has also purchased a chain for Ranveer Singh and has also shopped for some more jewelry hers and the total cost of all her jewellery is approximately Rs. 1 crore.

It is reported that she visited the jewelry shop in Andheri, Mumbai, where the actress usually shops for her jewellery items.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding date on October 21. Both of them shared their wedding invitation cards thereby putting end to all the speculations.

Both will tie the knot on Novemebr 12.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 13, 2018, 08:47 pm IST

Women and Men in Porn Industry can’t Orgasm Naturally, says Studies

Jan 11, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

Real face of 5 Bollywood actresses

Sabarimala
Aug 1, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

Sabarimala Women Entry Issue: Amicus Curiae Turning it Around in the Last Moment?

Jun 4, 2017, 09:44 pm IST

“I am reading Upanishads and Gita to fight RSS and BJP” : Rahul Gandhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close