Special Team Succeeded in Tranquillising ‘Man-Eater’ Sundari

Movement of Sundari near human habitations to Satkosia Tiger Reserve had triggered panic among the local residents.

Nov 7, 2018, 08:29 am IST
After seven days of intense third-phase operation, a special team of experts from Nandankanan Zoological Park and Satkosia forest range on Tuesday succeeded in tranquillising the “man-eater” tigress Sundari at Majhiguda in Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STF).

According to the Principal chief conservator of forest Sandeep Tripathy, the six-member expert team which was searching for the tigress in the STR fired from a close range when she was moving near a canal.

Soon after her tranquilisation, the tigress was taken to a special protected enclosure at Raiguda inside the STF.

“The tiger is being shifted to Raiguda where she will be kept under observation,” said the PCCF. Earlier attempts to tranquilise the animal had failed.

Most of the villagers were seen guarding the area with fire torches throughout the night and keeping their doors and windows shut out of fear

