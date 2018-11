Fare and Price of most things that common man engage themselves with are on the rise, auto-taxi rate are probably going to be the next one to join the list.

Justice Ramachandran nair Commission has recomended that the minimum auto charge might be raised to Rs 30. Earlier it was also recommended that minimum taxi fare be increased to Rs 200 from Rs 150. There is also a recommendation to increase the charge per kilometre to 12/km for auto and 15/km for taxi.