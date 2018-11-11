BJP leader writes letter to YOGi to change Agra’s name to ‘Agrawal’

Following the footprints of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced the renaming of Faizabad and Allahabad as Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagan Prasad Garg has sought the renaming of Agra either as Agravan or Agarwal.

On Sunday, Garg wrote to CM Yogi stating that since the people belonging to Agarwal community use to reside in this region, the name of the city should be ‘Agravan’ or ‘Agrawal.’ “Earlier, Agra used to be called Agravan but after Mughals came to India, they renamed it Akbarabad.

The Vaishya society dominates the region. Even 5,000 years ago, it used to be called Agnaravan,” the letter read. “Agra has no meaning. You check the name of Agra anywhere. What relevance does it have?” Garg added. Garg, who represents Agra North constituency in Uttar Pradesh, further stated that he would meet CM Yogi Adityanath and urge him to accept his demands at the earliest.