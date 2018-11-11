Businessman murdered young footballer after inviting him for having sex with wife

A Brazilian footballer was found dead with his throat slit and genitals cut off after allegedly sending a husband into a ‘jealous rage’ by attempting to sleep with his wife. Daniel Correa Freitas, a Sao Paulo player, had been in a nightclub in the Parana state capital Curitiba on October 26, before going to an after party at the home of Edison Brittes Jr, 38. The 24-year-old was then allegedly found in bed with Brittes Jr’s wife Cristiana Brittes, causing the businessman to beat him to death.

The midfielder was discovered in a bush in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais with his throat cut and his penis cut off on October 27. Brittes Jr was arrested three days later and confessed to killing the footballer on camera, claiming he had caught him trying to rape his wife. Speaking on video, he stated that he had broken down the door to the bedroom after hearing his wife’s screams inside.

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a Brazilian footballer say they do not believe he raped or attempted to rape the wife of the businessman who admitted to killing him. The player appears to be lying next to Mrs Brittes.