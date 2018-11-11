Everybody is Trolling Thugs of Hindostan and this is how Kolkata Traffic Police Did it

Not very often do we get to see Aamir Khan on screen and when he does, he usually makes it count. The actor is known to choose scripts wisely and deliver box office hits. When Aamir Khan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan expectations were sky high but the film has apparently fallen short of expectations. But despite that, the film set a new record for the first-day collection, making more than 50 crores on day 1. But then the second day saw a huge dip in the collection and although the film crossed the 100 crore mark, it is not doing good.

The film was subjected to many trolls and now Kolkata Traffic police themselves have trolled the film in their own way. Sharing the film’s poster, the police wrote, “Few experiences may be really disappointing…But here, we won’t let that happen.” “Epic trolling…take a bow,” a person commented on Kolkata Traffic Police’s post.

So what you think about the trolls? Did you like it