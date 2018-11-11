Latest NewsInternational

Five day break for Prophet Muhammad’s(PBUH) birthday in Oman

Nov 11, 2018, 09:08 pm IST
Oman has announced a five-day long holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday and National Day.

The Times of Oman reported that the holidays were announced by the Ministry of Manpower.

According to officials, holidays have been declared from November 20 to November 22. Work will resume on Sunday, November 25.

A statement from Oman’s state news agency said, “On the occasion of the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday and the glorious 48th National Day, and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the official holiday for these two occasions will be from Tuesday, November 20 to Thursday, November 22. Work will resume on Sunday, November 25.”

An official statement from the Ministry of Manpower confirmed the holidays for the private sector companies and establishments from November 20-22.

