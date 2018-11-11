Former BJP Minister Arrested, Claims Political Conspiracy

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy was arrested on Sunday by the central crime branch in connection with an alleged ponzi scam.

Reddy’s arrest comes a day before his anticipatory bail application was to come up for hearing. His close aide Ali Khan was also arrested by the CCB.

Reddy had appeared before the CCB on Saturday after remaining elusive for three days and was questioned till the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said he spent the night in the waiting room of the CCB.

The former minister had earlier on Saturday released a video message from an unknown location, denying the allegations as a “political conspiracy”. He said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee