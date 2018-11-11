Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Former BJP Minister Arrested, Claims Political Conspiracy

Reddy had appeared before the CCB on Saturday after remaining elusive for three days and was questioned till the wee hours of Sunday.

Nov 11, 2018, 01:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy was arrested on Sunday by the central crime branch in connection with an alleged ponzi scam.

Reddy’s arrest comes a day before his anticipatory bail application was to come up for hearing. His close aide Ali Khan was also arrested by the CCB.

Reddy had appeared before the CCB on Saturday after remaining elusive for three days and was questioned till the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said he spent the night in the waiting room of the CCB.

The former minister had earlier on Saturday released a video message from an unknown location, denying the allegations as a “political conspiracy”. He said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 26, 2018, 06:32 pm IST

A ‘full-frame mirrorless camera’ designed by Nikon

Dec 19, 2017, 09:03 am IST

Man lands up in jail, complained by children and family

Malaika Arora
Mar 7, 2018, 12:08 pm IST

Gorgeous Malaika Arora to lead free yoga camp in Dubai

Apr 23, 2018, 05:39 pm IST

20 years awarded for Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close