Here’s how Twitterians reacts to Shashi Tharoor for his spelling mistake in tweet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for using heavy words of English which sometimes become a task for the people to understand and pronounce. But Tharoor made a spelling mistake while tweeting about a ceremony he attended in the UAE. As soon as the mistake was pointed out, people lost their calm and twitterati got a hot topic of discussion, as they never thought that English genius will make such mistake.

Tharoor had tweeted out saying, “My address to the UAE alumni of MES College of Engineering on Innivation in India,” misspelling innovation in his post.

My address to the UAE alumni of MES College of Engineering on Innivation in India pic.twitter.com/V92HqYtwlk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2018

Sir I think you meant to say "innovation" but by mistake / typing error "Innivation" got typed, kindly rectifiy the error. — Truthorfekusjumla (@exposfekusjumla) November 10, 2018

Exasperating farrago of distortions & misrepresentations being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a #KEYBOARD in @ShashiTharoor 's twitter. ? — abrakca ?? (@abrakca) November 10, 2018

What does innivation means?

I think it is innovation. Am I right? — MUKESH GAUTAM (@mukeshkgautam) November 10, 2018

Innivation?..I just googled it.. — Dhiraj (@POORNAYYA) November 10, 2018

When you make a mistake in the exam paper and tell the teacher about it. — Saurabh (@JeSuisSaurabh) November 11, 2018

Yes alas : That should have been “Innovation” or better still, “Indovation”! https://t.co/pzBsbz4KCq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2018

After tweeting the wrong spelling, Shashi Tharoor being Shashi Tharoor, in his famous charismatic style, corrected his own mistake. He tweeted, “Yes alas : That should have been ‘Innovation’ or better still, ‘Indovation’!”