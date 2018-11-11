Latest NewsInternational

Here's how Twitterians reacts to Shashi Tharoor for his spelling mistake in tweet

Nov 11, 2018, 03:50 pm IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for using heavy words of English which sometimes become a task for the people to understand and pronounce. But Tharoor made a spelling mistake while tweeting about a ceremony he attended in the UAE. As soon as the mistake was pointed out, people lost their calm and twitterati got a hot topic of discussion, as they never thought that English genius will make such mistake.

Tharoor had tweeted out saying, “My address to the UAE alumni of MES College of Engineering on Innivation in India,” misspelling innovation in his post.

After tweeting the wrong spelling, Shashi Tharoor being Shashi Tharoor, in his famous charismatic style, corrected his own mistake. He tweeted, “Yes alas : That should have been ‘Innovation’ or better still, ‘Indovation’!”

