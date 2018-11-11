K.T.Adeeb resigns from Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation

Kerala Local Administration Minister K .T. Jaleel’s relative K.T.Adeeb on Sunday resigned from the post of the general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation amid a controversy over his appointment.

The resignation comes amid the staunch protest against Jaleel who has been facing charges of nepotism over the appointment, which was done by the alleged flouting of rules.

Adeeb, in his resignation letter, said he chose to quit as the ongoing controversy has hurt his self-respect. He sought permission to go back to the South Indian Bank where he had been working. His resignation is likely to be considered by the corporation when it meets on Monday.

The controversy erupted after the Muslim Youth League on November 2 alleged nepotism by the minister.

The Managing Director and Chairman of the Corporation A P Abdul Wahab came out in support of the minister saying Adeep was appointed as only he was qualified.

However, Jaleel reiterated that all the allegations against him were baseless. He said the Muslim League was after him since 2006 when he won the assembly seat from Kuttipuram constituency. Jaleel had left the Muslim League and contested the election as an independent candidate with the support of LDF.

Jaleel is the second minister of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government being caught in nepotism row. In October 2016, just five months after coming to power, then Industries minister E P Jayarajan had o resign on a similar charge