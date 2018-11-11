Latest Newscelebrities

Mia Khalifa raising the temperature with her latest pictures

Nov 11, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Less than a minute
Speculations are rife that Pornhub star Mia Khalifa, who angered jihadists after she indulged in sexual acts garbed as a Muslim, could be leaving the porn industry.

Following the constant threat of Islamic State terrorists, Mia Neelichithra announced she was withdrawing from acting. Mia, who left home in Lebanon and moved to Miami in the US at age 10, moved to Miami and was considered the superstar of the Pong. According to the rating of the website, Mia is ranked first.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is back to stun her fans with her latest Instagram post wherein she can be seen in a ravishing avatar.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

