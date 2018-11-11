It’s amazing to see Mohanlal dance, though he’s not classically trained, says veteran director Bhadran.

He says that he has remained awe-struck, seeing Mohanlal dance rhythmically though he is not classically trained in that art form.

“Mohanlal is an actor who has got that sense of rhythm by birth… If we see him dancing we’ll stay dumb-struck,” he recollects.

“Through cinemas, I have understood him to be a hard worker. In stunt scenes, he rises like a daredevil. He takes pains to learn what he doesn’t know,” he says.

Bhadran says after working together in the film ‘Udayon’, he has thought about many stories for him. But many projects had to be dropped as the thread could not be developed further. Thus many years have elapsed.

“My next film will have Mohanlal in the most stylish role. Stunts, love and sentiments will have an equal place in the movie. Lal will be talking almost all Indian languages in that film. The film to be made at Rs 22-crore budget will be a visual treat for Mohanlal fans to celebrate,” he reveals.