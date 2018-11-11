Saha has been India’s best wicket-keeper for the last 5-10 years: Sourav Ganguly

A shoulder injury has pressured Wriddhiman Saha out of action as of now but he has been India’s very best wicketkeeper within the last 5 to ten years, reckons former captain Sourav Ganguly.

The 34-year-old Saha, who has been India’s primary wicketkeeper in Test cricket since MS Dhoni’s retirement in December 2014, is present process rehab for his shoulder surgical procedure.

“He’s out of the team for about a year now but I think in the last five to 10 years, he has been India’s best glovesman. Hope he recovers soon,” Ganguly said.

The former captain spoke all through the release of a sports fiction ebook that chronicles the adventure of a struggling wicketkeeper and the way he makes it giant.

Young Rishabh Pant has made an outstanding begin to his Test career and he’ll take flight for the approaching Australia excursion. Parthiv Patel may be within the squad as backup to Pant.

Saha, who has played 32 Tests and scored 1164 runs including three masses, last played within the Cape Town Test earlier this 12 months. With India no longer enjoying any Tests after the Australia excursion until July 2019, the Bengal wicketkeeper’s long run remains uncertain.

“Injury is not in your hands. Wicketkeeper has to dive and he got injured while diving. It takes a certain time to recover. The faster he recovers, the better it is,” said Ganguly.