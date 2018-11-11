KeralaLatest NewsCrime

SI hunting for Maoists bitten by snake

Nov 11, 2018, 11:49 pm IST
Police Sub-Inspector was bitten by a snake while conducting raid for Maoists.  Thottilpalam SI C R. Biju has been bitten by a snake while hunting for Maoists in the forest.

He was admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital and is understood to be out of danger. The
the snake that was hanging from a tree bit the police officer near his ear when he was in the forest.

A group of Maoists was spotted at a house in Pashukadavu on Thursday. Since tribals too had seen
them, the anti-Maoist squad led by Biju carried out the search

