Teenage Girl Slaps Police Inspector after Misbehaving

A teenage girl slapped a police inspector in Telibagh area in Lucknow after he beat her up for driving scooty in a barricaded area. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Wednesday evening when the girl had taken her mother to the market for shopping. Due to the Diwali rush, the police had barricaded the area but the girl, apparently unaware of the same, drove into the area.

The inspector R.J. Gautam reportedly misbehaved with the girl and even beat her up for violating the traffic rule. The girl and her mother fell down on the road. Seeing the cop’s behaviour a large number of people collected at the spot and demanded action against the inspector.

In the video, the girl can be seen shouting at the cop and then she is seen holding his collar and snatching his badges. As senior cops reached the spot, the inspector fled and the girl also left the venue without lodging any complaint against the erring cop. A senior police official said that if either of the parties lodged a complaint, action would be taken.