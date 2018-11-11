This Airport Look of Priyanka Chopra will cost you a whopping amount of 2 lakhs

Priyanka Chopra’s latest airport look is absolutely stunning. Her pictures were shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Though the look was fabulous, what remains a mystery was the price of the outfit. Her simple yet classy look priced at Rs 202,034, as reported by Times Now.

The plaid jacket cost nearly Rs 77,676, while her trousers were around Rs 45,008. The most expensive was her Saint Laurent’s black Loulou monogram bag which cost around Rs 202,034. Her look was simple yet elegant. To add more class to the look, she added peep-top heels and black rectangular glasses, which completed her look.