To keep Indian culture, Ramdev’s Patanjali launches ‘Sanskari Ripped Jeans’

Baba Ramdev has launched one of a kind ‘sanskaari ripped jeans’ under swadeshi apparel store Patanjali Paridhan in the national capital.

While Baba and his products are generally desi, the newly launched “affordable” Patanjali Paridhan at Delhi’s Netaji Palace, is said to be an “exclusive one-stop solution showroom” of garments. Their brands Livefit, Aastha and Sanskar offer apparel for men, women and children including ripped jeans. Patanjali‘s fashion includes 3,000 products including denim, casual wear, ethnic and formals.

The idea of developing hand-woven jeans into a commercial brand had already raised many questions earlier. However, Baba Ramdev said at the launch, “People are wearing torn jeans these days. So some of our jeans are ripped, but we haven’t ripped them so much also so as to lose our Indian-ness and our values.”

Earlier, a dozen of memes was crafted when the news was leaked regarding the Patanjali’s ‘sanskari’ jeans but the Yoga guru has launched it successfully. The “sanskari ripped jeans” would soon hit the heart of Delhi was surprising.