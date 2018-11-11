Latest NewsVideoFunny

WATCH: 6-Year-Old Son Pushed by his Father to Save the Goal

Nov 11, 2018, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Goal Keepers are seldom distracted. They have their eyes on the ball always but then if the keeper is less than 6 years old, perhaps he needs some help.

In England during a football match between Bow Street FC and CPD Llanilar FC (Under 8 category), there was a young goalkeeper was a little distracted. But then there was his father standing next to him, who pushed him to the spot to save the goal. Watch the video here:

The effort couldn’t stop the goal from being scored though. . The man revealed his son, who started playing football six weeks ago, was keeping for the first time. The father said that he was trying to guide him back to position, and he fell over.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 8, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Saudi Arabia allows Air India to use its skies for flights to Tel Aviv: Report

Apr 18, 2018, 11:45 pm IST

IPL 2018: Consecutive second win for Kolkata Knight Rider

May 16, 2018, 08:08 pm IST

India’s cleanest cities : Swachh Sarvekshan 2018 ratings out

Dec 31, 2017, 09:21 pm IST

Viral Pics of 2017 : Top 10 photos that went viral on social medias

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close