WATCH: 6-Year-Old Son Pushed by his Father to Save the Goal

Goal Keepers are seldom distracted. They have their eyes on the ball always but then if the keeper is less than 6 years old, perhaps he needs some help.

In England during a football match between Bow Street FC and CPD Llanilar FC (Under 8 category), there was a young goalkeeper was a little distracted. But then there was his father standing next to him, who pushed him to the spot to save the goal. Watch the video here:

The effort couldn’t stop the goal from being scored though. . The man revealed his son, who started playing football six weeks ago, was keeping for the first time. The father said that he was trying to guide him back to position, and he fell over.