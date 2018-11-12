Sabarimala: Solicitor General Stops Contempt of Court Plea Against P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Thanthri

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has not allowed the contempt of court plea against BJP State president P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Sabarimala Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru. S.G found that their criticism was constructive and contempt of court plea cannot be moved forward on the basis of news.

As per the rules, to submit contempt of court plea in Supreme court, there should be the approval of the Attorney General or Solicitor General. It was Dr Geetha Kumari, A.V Varsha who went ahead with the petition against Sreedharan Pillai and Thanthri for allegedly stopping young women from entering Sabarimala.

Attorney General K.K Venugopal had withdrawn himself from considering the contempt of court plea on Sabarimala Young women entry. Before becoming the Attorney General, K K Venugopal had appeared for Devaswom board in Sabarimala case. He had then taken a stand that opposed young women’s entry into Sabarimala. It is assumed that it is under this circumstance that he had retreated from the plea.

The petition submitted by the two women stated: “There is clear case of scandalizing and lowering of the authority of this Hon’ble Court by interfering and obstructing with the administration of justice by resisting the implementation of the judgment of this Hon’ble Court,”