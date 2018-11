For Nehru, we must rededicate ourselves to democracy, secularism: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the best way to honour the country’s first prime minister was by rededicating ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism, and socialism. He tweeted these words on Jawaharlal Nehru’s 129th birth anniversary.

“On the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the best way for us to honour him is by rededicating ourselves to Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Socialism. These were the core values he believed in and fought for. These are the core values that bind our nation together,” Gandhi tweeted.

Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. He remained in office until his death in 1964.