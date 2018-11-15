Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

See How famous Condom Brands wishes Newlywed Deepika and Ranveer: See pics

Nov 15, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married and embarked on their new journey of love and a lifetime of togetherness. They tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony in Italy with just close friends and family in attendance.

However, you will be amused to see how these famous condom brands decided to wish the newlyweds a ‘Happy married life’.

Taking up to Twitter, where one of the condom brands wrote, “Congrats Deepika and Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it’ The other brand displayed a variety of condoms and captioned it saying, “Here are a few options for you to wear on your D-Day’ Classic, isn’t it? You gotta see the post below

