What is Wrong in Joining BJP? P.C George’s Question Surprises Everyone

The all-party meeting in Sabarimala has not gone exactly the way we all wanted it and no solution has come out of it. BJP State President, Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai termed it a failure and said that the Government is planning to beat up devotees and that they simply wasted time with the meeting.

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too had walked out of the meeting and said that Govt had spoiled a golden opportunity to restore peace in Sabarimala. With both opposition parties being dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that both UDF and BJP are in the same boat.

Independent MLA P.C George surprised everyone when he asked what is wrong in him joining with BJP and added that BJP and he are along the same line.

With no solution coming out of the all-party meeting, it will be interesting to see how Govt is going to handle the issue.