“Did not Take 41 Days Fast, Going Sabarimala to Implement Court’s Decision”: Tripti Desai

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport by 4 40 am and almost 2 hours later she has not been able to step out of the airport. Protestors have held such a huge ring of defiance around the airport that so far even Police have not been able to decide on what to do with her transportation.

Before leaving her place to Sabarimala, Trupti had said that she had not taken the mandatory 41 days fast necessary to go Sabarimala, but that she is going there to implement the court order. In an interview given to a Malayalam channel, she spoke like someone who is not at all aware of the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. Earlier she had told that she would like to complete her darshan in two hours after reaching Pampa, a clear indication of her not knowing the rush and the crowd in Sabarimala during the Mandala period. Trupti also made it clear that police had ensured her safe passage to Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, Trupti, who is stuck at the airport has so far shown no signs of backing out and seemed well determined to go Sabarimala. Because of the court order that allows women of all ages to go Sabarimala, If Trupti doesn’t go back from her stand of visiting Sabarimala, Police, at some point will have to make travel arrangements.