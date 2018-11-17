Latest NewsBeauty

Amazing Potato Face Pack Benefits

Nov 17, 2018, 08:55 am IST
Less than a minute

Mash it, bake it, or roast it – potato is the ultimate comfort food for most of us. It is packed with vitamins C, B1, B3, and B6 and minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, along with dietary antioxidants. Hence, it’s no surprise that the potato is super beneficial for your health.

Benefits Of Potato Face Pack

  • It helps you get rid of ugly spots, marks, and blemishes.
  • Reduces inflammation caused by bruises, rashes, and ulcers.
  • Help reduce puffy eyes.
  • Delays the signs of aging.
  • Contains antioxidants that protect your skin from environmental damage caused by pollution and exposure to the sun.

All these benefits make the potato a must-have ingredient in your beauty regimen.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 14, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Central Govt plans to raise 15 new battalions for Pakistan and China borders

Jan 12, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Find this sensational model who has become a famous celebrity

hey jude
Jul 5, 2017, 04:01 pm IST

‘Hey Jude’ launched in Goa without Nivin

Nov 22, 2017, 02:21 pm IST

Google and Android accused of collecting location data

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close