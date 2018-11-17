Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues warning to Instagram users

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) alerted residents of a security vulnerability that Instagram discovered in its app.

In a tweet, the TRA informed residents of a message that some users might have received on Instagram asking them to change their password immediately.

The message from Instagram stated that there was a bug when accessing the ‘Download Your Data’ tool from a web browser. Instagram found that the user’s password may be visible in the URL area once the data was downloaded. To prevent any information from falling into the wrong hands, Instagram repaired the tool and deleted passwords that were logged in their systems. It then urged users to change their password on the app as well as in any other website where they use the same password.

The TRA stressed that the vulnerability may have compromised several accounts and also urged residents to change their password on Instagram.

The TRA, together with the UAE’s Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), regularly posts updates on their social media handles on any online threats that could endanger UAE residents. Last month, both offices cautioned residents against a fraudulent WhatsApp message where a group of hackers pose as members of WhatsApp’s support team to dupe unsuspecting users.