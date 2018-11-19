Gulab Jamun Recipe

As we all know that Gulab Jamun is all time favourite item for all age groups. Gulab meaning rose and Jamun meaning berry makes for Gulab Jamun as a berry-sized ball dunken in rose flavoured sugar syrup. It can be served hot with vanilla ice-cream or just a stand-alone chilled dish.

Here is a quick easy recipe:

Ingredients Of Homemade Gulab Jamun

For Sugar Syrup:

2 Cups Sugar

5 Cups Water

1 tsp Milk

1/4 tsp Cardamom Seeds

1/2 tsp Saffron

1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder

For Gulab Jamun Balls:

1 1/2 Cups Khoya, grated

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 Cup Maida

1 tsp Milk

How to Make Homemade Gulab Jamun

Prepare Sugar Syrup:

Take required quantity of sugar and water in a deep pan. Stir and bring to boil on high flame for sugar to dissolve.

Now add milk and cardamom seeds to the sugar water. Boil further and strain.

Then add saffron and cardamom powder and bring the mixture to rolling boil for about 5-6 minutes until it becomes little sticky.

Prepare Gulab Jamun Balls: