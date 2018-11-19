Latest NewsBeauty

How To Get Rid Of Black Eye Naturally

Nov 19, 2018
Coconut Oil

You Will Need

  • Virgin coconut oil (as required)

What You Have To Do

  • Apply an even layer of coconut oil around your eyes and massage gently.
  • Leave it on overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Do this once every night.

Why This Works

  • The very act of massaging, combined with the benefits of coconut oil, is one of the best remedies to treat a black eye. Coconut oil has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the affected eye. Massaging it can help clear the blood clots under your eyes.

Toothpaste

You Will Need

  • Any white toothpaste

What You Have To Do

  • Apply a thin layer of any mint-flavored white toothpaste around the affected area.
  • Leave it on for a couple of hours or overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

  • You must do this once daily, preferably at night.

Why This Works

  • Toothpaste, especially the mint-flavored ones, are quite effective in soothing bruised skin (including a black eye). The anti-inflammatory agents in toothpaste help your skin recover quickly.

