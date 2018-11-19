How To Get Rid Of Black Eye Naturally

Coconut Oil
You Will Need
- Virgin coconut oil (as required)
What You Have To Do
- Apply an even layer of coconut oil around your eyes and massage gently.
- Leave it on overnight.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this once every night.
Why This Works
- The very act of massaging, combined with the benefits of coconut oil, is one of the best remedies to treat a black eye. Coconut oil has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the affected eye. Massaging it can help clear the blood clots under your eyes.
Toothpaste
You Will Need
- Any white toothpaste
What You Have To Do
- Apply a thin layer of any mint-flavored white toothpaste around the affected area.
- Leave it on for a couple of hours or overnight.
How Often You Should Do This
- You must do this once daily, preferably at night.
Why This Works
- Toothpaste, especially the mint-flavored ones, are quite effective in soothing bruised skin (including a black eye). The anti-inflammatory agents in toothpaste help your skin recover quickly.
