How To Get Rid Of Black Eye Naturally

Coconut Oil

You Will Need

Virgin coconut oil (as required)

What You Have To Do

Apply an even layer of coconut oil around your eyes and massage gently.

Leave it on overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once every night.

Why This Works

The very act of massaging, combined with the benefits of coconut oil, is one of the best remedies to treat a black eye. Coconut oil has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the affected eye. Massaging it can help clear the blood clots under your eyes.

Toothpaste

You Will Need

Any white toothpaste

What You Have To Do

Apply a thin layer of any mint-flavored white toothpaste around the affected area.

Leave it on for a couple of hours or overnight.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this once daily, preferably at night.

Why This Works