Here is What Aamir Khan Said About the Failure of Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan has proved to be one of the biggest disasters of this decade as neither the producers nor the actor and not even the exhibitors has made money from this magnum opus starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film.

Not very often do we get to see Aamir Khan on screen and when he does, he usually makes it count. The actor is known to choose scripts wisely and deliver box office hits. When Aamir Khan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan expectations were sky high but the film has apparently fallen short of expectations. Despite being released on 7000 screens worldwide, the film struggled to make even Rs 150 crore at the ticket window.

Aamir Khan took full responsibility for the failure of the film and has opened up his mind about it. He said:

“I take the full responsibility of Thugs not working with the audience. You can be sure that we tried our level best but somewhere we went wrong. There are a few people who liked the film. I would like to thank them. We realise that most of the people did not like the film. I want to apologise to fans that I couldn’t entertain them the way they wanted, though we did try our best.”

Well, Aamir Khan is a brilliant actor and choses his scripts wisely. We expect Aamir to come back with engaging films next time.