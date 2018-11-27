“Kerala Government’s Ockhi Relief Measures Were Exemplary, Did Everything Possible”: Minister Mercykuttyamma

Fisheries Minister J Mercyuttyamma has said that the Kerala Government was quite exemplary in the help it offered to the victims of Ockhi. She said she will see to it if everyone who was affected by floods has got the help from the government. “A few who had not submitted the documents in the first stage were given it in the next stage. The government has done everything possible to help the victims. Will provide life jackets and satellite phones” she said to a Malayalam channel.

But despite her claims, allegations against the government that Ockhi victims have not got assistance even after a year is intensifying. People who escaped death by the skin of teeth were given nominal remedies. A lot of fishermen in Poonthura doesn’t even have money for proper treatment.