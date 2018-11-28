India’s heaviest communication satellite to be launched soon

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),India’s heaviest communication satellite with high throughput , the GSAT-11 weighing 5,854 kg will be put into orbit by Ariane-5 rocket of Arianespace from French Guiana on December 5, 2018

The satellite is scheduled for launch on board Ariane-5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.

The satellite will be initially placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and will subsequently be raised to geostationary orbit by firing the satellite’s on-board motor.

According to ISRO, GSAT-11 is the forerunner in a series of advanced communications satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and islands.

The satellite with a mission life of 15 years will have 32 user beams (Ku band) and eight hub beams (Ka band) and the throughput data rate of 16 Gbps.

GSAT-11 will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country. It will also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications.

The Indian space agency said the GSAT-11 will be used to meet the increased data demands with high data rates over regions using spot beams.

The satellite will support BharathNet connecting gram panchayat for e-governance and digital platforms; VSAT terminals and for enterprise network and consumer broadband applications.