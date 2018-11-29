BJP Says Rohingyas Names are Put on Voters List

The BJP has alleged that the names of illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants have been included in the voters’ list of 15 constituencies of Hyderabad for the Telangana Assembly elections. The saffron party submitted a complaint to the Election Commission that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Congress and AIMIM have conspired together to include the names of illegal voters. A BJP delegation led by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, submitted a memorandum to the poll body.

Naqvi said despite clear instructions from the union home ministry that Rohingya refugees are not Indian citizens, they have been registered as voters in Telangana.

“The registration of Rohingya Muslims as voters is a clear violation of laws,” he said

Telangana will go to the poll booth on December 7 and the counting of votes will be on December 11.