Government attempts to create communal division:NSS

Nair Service Society general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair accused that the government is trying to divide people caste-wise. “Government is dividing higher and lower castes for political gains,” he accused.

“When you divide people as ‘savarna’ and ‘avarna’, it will bring up the caste-based division in the society. The government is trying to settle the Sabarimala issue in this manner. This is a politicized move. A democratic government should not take such a stand”, said Sukumaran Nair. He also added that the government is putting the blame on savarna people (forward caste) for not being able to implement women entry at Sabarimala.

“Keeping Devaswom board as captive, the government was enforcing atheism in the state. But they would not be allowed to create a divide among devotees.

“Renaissance movements always have been helpful to eradicate untouchability and casteism in our state. However, women entry is related to rituals and customs. The government should have realized this and they should have tried to convince the court about this. However, they are attempting to implement atheism and this meeting of renaissance groups is a part of it”, he said.

The NSS general secretary’s criticism comes after the government summoned a meeting of community outfits to discuss the Sabarimala issue. NSS boycotted the meeting.