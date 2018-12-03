10 Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists arrested in Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, police have busted two modules of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist outfit and arrested 10 terrorists in Tral and Khrew area in Pulwama district. A police statement said that four terrorists were arrested from different areas of Tral subdivision in Pulwama district. Similarly, six terrorists were arrested in Khrew area of Pampore in Pulwama.

The arrests were made on the basis of investigations undertaken by the special team of police. These terrorists were involved in various attacks on civilians and security forces at various places in Tral and other areas.

A huge quantity of incriminating material was recovered from these modules including gelatin sticks, detonators, materials for making IEDs and grenades. In another operation, Police foiled major weapons snatching plan by arresting eight terrorists from Srinagar and Baramulla districts.

JeM is one of the most dangerous terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir. JeM, headed by Maulana Masood Azhar and run by his brother, Maulana Abdul Rauf Asghar, is capable of striking big. The Jaish headed by Maulana Masood Azhar was founded in 2000. However, after making a deadly start in the Valley, it had become dormant for long. It is since the Pathankot attack that we have begun to witness that the group has been raising its ugly head once again