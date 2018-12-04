PM Modi should say ‘Anil Ambani Ki Jai’ instead of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ : Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should chant names of businessmen and absconding defaulters of the country, instead of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

While addressing a public rally in Vijaynagar district, Gandhi said: “Narendra Modi should no longer say ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Instead, he should say ‘Anil Ambani ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai’.” Taking a further jibe at the Prime Minister, he said, “If you talk of Bharat Mata then how can you forget about our farmers?”

He further took a dig at the Prime Minister saying that “India’s richest industrialists invested and marketed Modi. They made him the Prime Minister and now Modi is paying their dues”.

With no holds barred, the Congress president said: “Farmers have been given Rs 45,000 crore for crop insurance. Of this, Rs 16,000 crore has been pocketed by Anil Ambani. These crop insurance was not for the farmers but to benefit Ambani.”

In his attempt to reach out to maximum number of voters, Gandhi scion said: “Modi ji has ignored commonman’s issues by lying to them. However, people of Rajasthan know better to stay from these lies.”

He promised that if Congress comes to power in the state, he will pave a path of rapid development for villages, rural areas and Panchayats. The basic reform work for irrigation will speed up, he assured.

Touching upon the Rafale deal, he accused that Prime Minister Modi is silent over the issue because he is afraid that the truth of the matter will brand him a thief.

“Narendra Modi ji never mentions about Rafale deal in any of his speeches, he is afraid that if he speaks on this then people will shout ‘chowkidar chor hai’,” he said.