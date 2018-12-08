Delhi court summons doctor for treating homosexuals with electric shock therapy

A Delhi court has summoned a Delhi based Dr.P.K.Gupta for using electric shock therapy to ‘treat’ homosexuality. The accused doctor Gupta allegedly considered homosexuality to be a “genetic mental disorder”.He was charging as much as Rs 4,500 for 15 minutes of counseling, after which he decides to go for hormonal therapy or psychological therapy.

The court took note of a complaint against Gupta by the DMC, which claimed that he was using hormonal and shock therapy to provide treatment to gays and lesbians. The complaint said the DMC had debarred Gupta in 2016 from practicing in Delhi and as he was still projecting himself as a doctor, he was liable for prosecution. Dr.P.K.Gupta was de-barred by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), he was still indulging in this bizarre practice.