Assembly Elections 2018: This is What Oommen Chandy said

As assembly election’s vote countings have begun, Congress has made a good performance in the results that we know so far. They lead in all three major states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Former Chief Minister of Kerala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy expressed his happiness over the come back of Congress. He said:

“This is part of Congress comeback. 5 years ago BJP came to power with a shower of promises, none of which could be fulfilled. This victory sends the message of the comeback of Congress. This also is an indication of the beginning of a more United opposition under Congress” said a delighted Oommen Chandy.